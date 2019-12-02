Sharon (Sherry) Gail Urie Gilbert, 78, of Lewiston, Utah, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, due to complications from cancer. She was born on May 11, 1941, to Nim Urie and Norine Wilkinson in Twin Falls, Idaho. She has five sisters and one brother. Her family lived in both Stanley and Challis Idaho during her younger years, and she attained her high school degree.
She met Brice Gilbert while he was on a leave from the U.S. Army, and they were married on June 1, 1960. Together they raised five children: Cherry (Blayne) Nielsen; Tonya McAllister; Tony Gilbert; Kristina (Marty) Murphy; and Danny Gilbert. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sherry worked various jobs in Lewiston and Preston, Idaho, and later became a full-time housewife and homemaker. She served as a primary teacher in her local church ward for many years as well as performing volunteer work on behalf of the Lewiston Public Library.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Tonya McAllister; three sisters, Eliza, Carma and Colleen; and her firstborn grandson, Bryan Reeder.
Friends may call between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, at the Lewiston 3rd Ward church, located at 16 South Main Street. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., noon with Farrell Layne conducting, followed by her burial at the Lewiston City Cemetery.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. A full obituary is available at www.franklincountyfuneral.com Please share a favorite memory or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on that page.