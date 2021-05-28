Shauna Andreasen Phelps passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 24,2021.
She was born in Preston, ID on February 15,1950 to Dee and Ethleen Andreasen.
She married Preston C. Phelps on June 5,1970 in Utah at the Logan Temple. Together they settled in Soda Springs, ID and built a life together. Whether she was picking dandelions with her granddaughters, sleeping on the trampoline with the grandkids and getting soaked by the sprinklers, making homemade milkshakes for her grandson, or sledding in the winter she was always “making memories” with her family. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, never raised her voice, and had a heart of gold full of service. She was always taking care of others, whether it be cooking meals, playing taxi driver, or lending a listening ear she never met someone she didn’t serve and love. She loved working in the temple and serving her Savior and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her family was her whole world.
She is survived by her loving husband, three brothers, one sister, five children; Cory Phelps, Hayley (Clay) Chournos, Jeremy Phelps, Roo (Misti) Phelps, and Emily (Luke) Hawkins, and 12 grandchildren. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Dee and Ethleen Andreasen, brother LReid Andreasen, a niece, and her father and mother-in-law Chris and Wilda Phelps.
The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sims Funeral Home, and from 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Hooper LDS Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 27,2021, at the Hooper LDS Church.
There are not enough words to describe what an amazing woman she was but if you knew her no words are needed so, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Condolences and memories of Shauna can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.