Just this past week Deb Wilson Gillis (Miss Wilson) passed away after a noble fight with cancer. She fought cancer like she did everything in her life, she gave it her all.
So many students, now parents, benefitted from Miss Wilson. Her example and encouragement while teaching PE at Oakwood and Pioneer Elementary. She taught students the importance of good physical health as well as being a good kind and caring person. She was excited for each student that ran themile as if she was the one running! Shge would tell me she was so proud of each one!
Miss Wilson met various professional athletes, Steve Young and Karl Malone to mention a couple. She always looked at their life accomplishments more of how they lived their life outside of the athletic realm.
As I visited with Miss Wilson throughout her battle with cancer, she often mentioned she had always wanted children: a blessing she would never have. Well, I'm here to tell you as I told her many times, she had hundreds of children in the little town of Preston, Idaho and Big Piney, Wyoming.
I miss you my friend! Go for a run!
Mrs. B (Pat Bessinger)
Preston