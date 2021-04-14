President Joe Biden’s recent focus on using executive powers to restrict the Second Amendment right to bear arms, has prompted people in Franklin County to ask Sheriff Dave Fryar what his department’s stance is on the subject.
On April 8, he took to Facebook to reassure local residents that he would stand for their rights.
“I want to make it clear that I as your elected sheriff, support the Second Amendment. You, Franklin County Citizens, elected me and have trusted me to serve in this community for 35 years. You are who I will stand by if those rights are taken from us,” he said.
“That does not mean I won’t work with any outside agency that needs our help, as long as they are not asking us to encroach on your rights. The National Sheriff’s Association and the Idaho Sheriff’s Association are working hard to influence legislators, both federal and state, to keep our basic rights intact.
“Thank you for being good, law-abiding citizens in our community. I still have faith that all will be well,” he said.
Earlier that day, Pres. Biden announced executive actions to address what he called an “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States. They include redefining firearms to bar the sale of “ghost guns,” or handmade, self-assembled firearms that don’t include serial numbers, as well as the use of stabilizing braces on pistols.
He also called on the Senate to expand background checks, and urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. The latter, often called the “boyfriend loop-hole” is an effort to prevent dating partners and stalkers convicted of domestic violence or abuse from purchasing and owning firearms.