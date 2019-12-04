Sheriff Dave Fryar advised the Franklin County Commissioners during their Nov. 25 meeting, that two of the standard Sheriff vehicles are due to be replaced. The police cars are leased vehicles, and are at the end of their lease time. The Commissioners quickly authorized the replacements, which will also be leased. The leasing program, which is also used by the Preston Police Department, assures that the law enforcement officers have good, reliable equipment to work with. The leasing program saves the county money compared with outright purchase of the cars, which often leaves the county with vehicles that have many miles on them and are difficult to re-sell.
“We really only had to pay the ongoing county bills, it was an unusually quiet meeting,” Commissioner Robert Swainston said later.