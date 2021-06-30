The Franklin County Sheriff's office is looking for a poorly kept man with light brown/dirty blonde hair who allegedly attacked a woman near Willow Flats on June 29, around 3:30 p.m.
Around 4:45 p.m., the 35-year-old woman reported the incident at the sherif's office. She state that she was from South Jordan, Utah, and had gone for a walk in the Willow Flats area. While walking on the ATV trail just west of the south campground, towards the overlook near the cattle guard, she reported that she was grabbed from behind by a male individual and was taken to the ground. She struggled with the attacker for for about a minute, and was able to get free. She ran to her vehicle and drive down the canyon for cell service.
The woman described the man as approximately 6'0" in height with an average build, with hair over his ears but not yet to his shoulder. He had facial hair, but not a full beard, and was wearing a work-type black shirt from which the sleeves appeared to have been cut off, and denim jeans. She stated that his appearance was very unkept, and he had a strong odor of alcohol on him.
There were no witness. She remembered seeing someone fishing in the river while hiking, and a vehicle in the parking lot, which she described as a fire engine red pickup with a fishing pontoon boat in the back and possibly some kayaks or canoes. She was unsure if the vehicle could have belonged to her attacker. She had no other contact with anyone in the area.
Facebook posts from the woman's friend state that although the woman wanted to stay anonymous, she hoped to get the word out so someone else isn't attacked over the holiday weekend.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department spent the evening looking for the suspect, said Sheriff Dave Fryar. Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect, is requested to contact the sheriff's office at 208-852-1234 Ext. 2.