The John Birch Society (JBS), Preston Chapter, will host Franklin County Sherriff David Fryar on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Franklin County Extension Building, 561 W. Oneida. The public is invited.
Sheriff Fryar’s general topic will focus on how local, state, and federal law enforcement coordinate their responsibilities so that one group does not intrude upon the responsibilities of the other, said chapter president, Frank Wirsing. In its invitation to Sheriff Fryar, JBS asked if an individual’s place of residence affects law enforcement’s responsibilities for the same “infraction” occurring in Franklin County.
“If an individual lives in Preston, Clifton, or in a rural area, does law enforcement’s response differ based on the individual’s residence regardless of where the infraction occurred?” asked Frank Wirsing of the JBS.
Some other issues that JBS has asked Sheriff Fryar to consider in his presentation include specific questions about the interaction of the three levels of law enforcement.
For example, are there general or specific circumstances when local, state, or federal law supersedes the other two? It seems as though many news articles are written as though federal law is superior to local or state law, yet in cases such as with recreational marijuana, sanctuary cities, or 2nd Amendment rights, there are states or localities that selectively assert when local or state law overrides federal law, states Wirsing.
Another question posed is whether there are emergency situations in which local, state or federal law enforcement may act or are obligated to act outside of its authority because the responsible law enforcement organization is absent?
Finally, should citizens be concerned about the federal takeover of local enforcement? Wirsing noted that at a campaign speech in 2008, candidate Barack Obama stated, “We’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded” as the military. “Should citizens be concerned about the intentions of the federal government in this regard?” asked Wirsing.