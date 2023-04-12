Local law enforcement officers recently captured a wanted man near Franklin after he tried to escape, first in his vehicle and later on foot.
At about 9 p.m. on March 30, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling near Hwy 91 milepost 2, just north of Franklin, when he saw a vehicle he suspected as having an impaired driver at the wheel.
As the deputy caught up to the vehicle he activated his emergency lights, and the suspect vehicle took off at an accelerated speed. The vehicle turned onto Parkinson Road in Franklin and continued to drive well above the speed limit as the deputy pursued. The suspect approached a curve but was going too fast to make the turn, going off the road, rolling the vehicle and hitting a tree.
At that point, the driver got out and fled on foot. The FCSO deputy gave chase, and with the help of backup officers the suspect was stopped and detained.
David Charles Smith, 37, of Franklin, was arrested and charged with four new felonies. Smith already had an outstanding warrant on a prior case. The new charges are felony eluding a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a firearm, and grand theft by possession of a stolen firearm. There were also some misdemeanor charges to be filed against Smith.
As a result of this case, the sheriff’s office also received information leading to the arrest of two other adults. Adriana Nichole Oliver, 34, and Bryan Emery Oliver, 35, both of Logan, Utah, were arrested for possession of a methamphetamine.
All three suspects were transported to the Cache County Jail.
