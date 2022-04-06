Eight-year-old Maycee Smith, daughter of Andrea and Courtney Smith of Grace, Idaho, competed in January for the Elks Idaho State Hoop Shoot competition for a chance to go to the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot.
Only one representative can represent the school for the Elks Lodge contest and each school determines their school champions in each of the girl and boy divisions. Maycee claimed the championship in her 8-9 years of age division in January 2022, for her school where she is a third grader at Black Canyon Elementary School by throwing in 18 baskets out of 25.
The Preston Elks Lodge sent a letter in January within their district to schools, inviting them to compete at Preston Jr. High School. Maycee took first place, hitting 13 baskets out of 25, then went to District in Blackfoot, where she took first place making 14 baskets, and then on to Caldwell for Idaho State, shooting 18 baskets which qualified her for the Elks Northwestern Region 1 Semi-Final “Hoop Shoot” representing the Preston Idaho Elks Lodge #1670.
Traveling nine hours to Pasco, Washington on March 26 with her father, the duo stated it was worth the trip. Maycee, shooting from three feet in front of the regulation foul line, took third Place in the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot, shooting 12 baskets out of 25, competing with the first place winner from the state of Washington who made 22 baskets out of 25, and second place from Alaska with 13. The fourth-place contestant from Washington made 11 baskets.
Maycee received a bronze medallion, a trophy, and a blue and white jacket.
“The first thing I like to play is basketball. It’s fascinating to me and helps give me confidence,” admitted Maycee, who plays point guard on her school basketball team. “I like how basketball is competitive. I was very excited to win in my school, then for the state of Idaho. I was very excited about going to compete at Regionals and went there to win.” She practices daily at home on the outside basketball court behind their house. To stay in shape, she also takes the family dog, Cola, on a one-mile walk after school.
The four oldest of the Smith’s six children have competed in the Elks Hoop Shoot. Andrea, who has coached basketball, and now has a newborn baby, stayed home from traveling to Washington with her husband and Maycee. Andrea said “The Elks really do a great job in their programs, such as the basketball shootout. The Preston Elks Lodge was a great support to Maycee as she competed at districts and regionals. At every competition they spoiled the kids with a dinner and ceremony.”
The Elks fed the players and their parents dinner on Friday night and then had a banquet on Saturday night when they handed out the trophies.
Courtney added: “I am very appreciative for the Elks Club and their support of young people. It was a very rewarding trip and helped Maycee set new goals for the future and give her something to work for. I hope we can all help support the Elks in their fundraisers and functions as they are a source of good in our community.”
Maycee concluded: “I learned from this experience that even though I did not make it to the finals, I learned a lesson to keep working harder for next time.”
Not only do the Elks invest in their communities that help meet the needs of veterans, but also through programs to help children grow up healthy, drug-free, and improve the quality of life.
“Maycee has done a phenomenal job representing Preston Elks Lodge. Her determination is something to be proud of. The Preston Elks supported her all the way, and we are so happy that she went this far in the competition,” acknowledged Jackie Andersen, Preston Elks Club Exalted Ruler. “Maycee has gone further than any participant from the Preston Lodge. Way to go Maycee. You rocked it girl!!”
For nearly 50 years, the Elks Hoop Shoot is a free-throw program for youth ages 8-13. Frank Hise, the late-Past National President, while observing a group of boys playing basketball noticed that the smaller kids had a hard time keeping up with the others. Hise organized a free-throw contest, the Elks Hoop Shoot, where every kid could participate. In 1972, the first national finals were held in Kansas City, Missouri. On April 20, 2022, the finals will be held in Chicago, Illinois.
According to the Elks website, “The goal of the Elks Hoop Shoot program develops and reinforces grit by setting goals, working hard to achieve them, failing and bouncing back to try again and work even harder the next year.”