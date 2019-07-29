The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have requested state lawmakers to stop Idaho public schools from using Native American mascots, including Preston High School. They say their use is racial misappropriation. PHS students call themselves the Indians.
According to the Idaho Statesman the tribes submitted their position to the state Board of Education last month asking the board, the state Legislature and Idaho Gov. Brad Little to ban the mascots. The Statesman obtained the tribes’ position paper through a public records request.
“The non-Indian, Euro-American rationale of public schools and communities that using mascots such as Savages, Redskins or Indians ‘honors’ Indian people is grossly inaccurate,” the tribes wrote. “The continued use of those names would only honor the non-Indian ideology created by dominant mainstream society, whose ancestors directly or indirectly killed, sold, removed or demoralized the original Indian residents.”
The paper also listed the Salmon and Salmon River Savages; the Pocatello, Buhl and Shoshone Indians and the Boise Braves as schools using offensive names and mascots.
State officials have not commented on the request. The Teton School District retired its “Redskins” mascot earlier this month amidst a years-long controversy. In the face of a lawsuit, Salmon High abandoned its Indian head logo in 2000 but retained the Savages nickname. Salmon River High, fearing a similar lawsuit, did the same in 2001.
Preston School District will "wait and see" what the state decides, said district chairman, Joy Christensen. "We are never derogatory (in the use of the term 'Indian'). We would be happy to have input if we are invited."
District superintendent Marc Gee agreed.
"The tribe didn't contact us, they went straight to the state and that really puts it out of our hands," said Gee.
"If the state board or state legislature does take it up we will definitely talk to them on how it will affect our community. At that point, we would go out to the community for their input. That could be positive or negative. We don't want them to just assume how we feel," he said.
That Preston High School has identified itself with the Indian mascot for almost a century does not personally offend Darren Parry, an elder of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation - the indigenous people of the Franklin County area. Today, the tribe is based in Utah, and working to build an interpretive center in honor of their ancestors four miles north of Preston.
"I choose not to be offended." However, he said, "we have a lot of people that do (have a problem with it). If they do, I honor and respect that. My experience may be different than theirs."