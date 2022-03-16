A new cultural center for the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation north of Preston is expected to be a place where Shoshone can tell their own history to thousands of local, national and international visitors, said Darren Parry, an elder of the tribe.
Parry was the keynote speaker at the annual banquet of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce held last week.
“I hope (the center) will have a huge economic impact on all your small businesses, … and more than anything, I hope it will not change this wonderful community that you call Preston, Idaho,” he said. “We want to be partners in growing your communities’ economic development, and at the same time, nudging people to leave at the end of the day.”
Parry speaks to thousands of people annually about his ancestors. Hundreds of people come to the site, every year, to learn from him more about the massacre on Battle Creek in January of 1863.
The Boa Ogoi (Big River) Cultural Center will be an 8,000 square foot building erected on a bluff overlooking the massacre site. It will help “grow advocates for our people, …be inclusive to everyone, … build bridges between people of different cultures, … give a sense of hope and resiliency to all people ,… and be a potential hub for all Shoshone cultures,” said Parry.
“Voices that have been quiet for a century and a half are now being heard,” he said. “Alliances between us and community leaders here in your community and with Utah State University will help us bring back what we thought was lost forever. What we are doing at Bear River will not only symbolically but literally have a long-lasting impact not only on the Bear River, but your community.”
“Everyone has a story worthy of being told, because your stories here in your communities are equally important as mine and ours as a tribe,” he continued.
The center will be a place of unity, and the beginning of a new chapter for our people,” he said. The story of the massacre can be told in a way that “helps us to unite and be a better people …while appreciating the diversity of the culture we live in.”
The Shoshone believe the earth and all its creations were brought in to being by a great Spirit and that the system He created will sustain life. “Our role is of caretaker, not owner,” he said.
So, one of the voices the center will promote, “is not just that of the Shoshone, but of the earth and plants,” said Parry. “We need to know their songs… my grandmother (Mae Timbimboo Parry) knew their songs.” Her diary of native local plants and their uses is guiding the Shoshone in this effort. It can be found in Parry’s book, “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History.”
Last year, the tribe spent over $1 million to have Russian olive trees removed on their land surrounding the massacre site. The tree was introduced to the West during the New Deal days, by the federal government as a source of shade and a way to control soil erosion. In Franklin County, they were dispersed through the Franklin County Extension office by Dan Robertson during the 1940s and ’50s. In 1954, the Idaho Fish and Game department saw the tree as prime cover and food source for game birds. The trees were prized because they would survive almost anything and have since proliferated along Franklin County’s waterways.
This summer, with the Russian olives removed, the tribe will plant native trees, such as willows and cottonwoods, in their place. They also plan to restore Battle Creek to what it looked like when it was known to their ancestors as Beaver Creek. With that done, Bonneville Cutthroat trout will be reintroduced to the waterway.
The tribe’s efforts to heal their land will impact the local community, said Parry, and will require buy-in from landowners upstream to clean up some of the watersheds. Some farming techniques may need to be changed for the tribe to be able to accomplish their goals. Beaver may be reintroduced. Parry said he hopes surrounding landowners will be able to see the benefit in doing things in an environmentally friendly way.
Also, this summer, the tribe will begin working on a trail system that will take people to the hot spring where their ancestors were camped prior to the massacre. Kiosks along the trail will relate Shoshone history.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity your community has given us to flourish,” he told chamber members. Parry said that about half the funds needed to build the cultural center have been raised.