“The Bear River Massacre does not trap us in death. We are resilient. We have adapted and we are still Here. Ultimately the story of Bear River is ours to tell,” said NWBSN Council member, Darren Parry, as he points to the bluffs where Col. Patrick O’Conner and his troops descended towards the encampment of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation on Jan. 29, 1863. “The power and benefit of history is that it connects us to the past. It connects us to our humanity and our inhumanity, but it always offers us a way to move forward.”
“The Bear River Massacre does not trap us in death. We are resilient. We have adapted and we are still Here. Ultimately the story of Bear River is ours to tell,” said NWBSN Council member, Darren Parry, as he points to the bluffs where Col. Patrick O’Conner and his troops descended towards the encampment of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation on Jan. 29, 1863. “The power and benefit of history is that it connects us to the past. It connects us to our humanity and our inhumanity, but it always offers us a way to move forward.”
Lilly Lavender Martine, a student at Utah State University, reads the names of known casualties of the Bear River Massacre during a memorial event on Jan. 29.
Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone member Michael Gross performs a song during the annual Bear River Massacre memorial event near Preston, Idaho Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation (NWBS) has petitioned the federal government for land once promised, said Dennis Alex, chairman of the Nation, during the 160th annual memorial of the Bear River massacre.
The commemoration was held Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers monument. The memorial service was opened to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the bitter cold wind and freezing temperatures, the memorial was well attended.
What the tribe is asking for is a pin-drop of the 9.6 million acres the tribe traditionally roamed, said Alex. Other than the massacre site north of Preston and a few acres in Washakie, Utah where some tribal members live and a Shoshone cemetery is located, the tribe does not have a land base.
Last year, tribal council members met with and garnered support from some members of the Utah Congressional Delegation to request for land again. Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Chris Stewart and John Curtis, and the office of Burgess Owens all said they were open to the idea, Alex told the crowd.
“They say it is time to make this right. We are looking for the documents they have requested and they’ll take a look at it. It’s the farthest we have ever gotten,” in the request for land, said Alex. Assisting the tribe to organize the formal request is Larry Echo Hawk, of the Utah Attorney General’s office and former Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs under U.S. President Obama.
“When they were establishing Fort Hall and Fort Washakie (in the late 1860s), we were given land out in Nevada. The people went out there to see it and it was too small, there was no water, it was desert and the land covered in sagebrush. We are from the Cache Valley area! They said, ‘No. It wasn’t a fair trade,’” said Alex. “We are asking the government to live up their promise.”
The NWBS is hoping for whatever they can get from lands designated as National Forest or Bureau of Land Management ground in the area once lived in by their ancestors: Northern Utah, Southeast Idaho, Northern Nevada, Wyoming and into Colorado.
“It would be a place our tribal members can hang their hat,” said Alex. Since the massacre of its members along the banks of the Bear River in 1863, members of the tribe have assimilated into the general society, mainly in Northern Utah. Their offices are in Brigham City.
Also during the memorial, council member Brad Parry noted that the tribe has received $5 million in grants towards the interpretive center the tribe plans to build on a bluff overlooking where their ancestors once camped along the Bear River north of Preston.
Due to the cost of building materials over the last couple of years, those funds are currently being used to rehabilitate the landscape around the massacre site to its native state, said Parry. The tribe has partnered with Utah State University and University of Utah specialists to do so. Students from USU volunteered through the Utah Conservation Corp to pile and burn the Russian olive trees removed by the corps in late 2021 and early 2022.
“I think they are the best in the world at it,” said Parry, who worked for the Department of the Interior before taking a full time position with the tribe.
“We’ve opened it up to the people of Preston to come and take (the felled trees) for firewood. We’ve never hauled (the wood) away, but it seems to disappear,” said Alex.
In regards to reestablishing native animal populations, Trout Unlimited offered to help the tribe clean up the Bear River and reestablish Beaver Creek to reintroduce Bonneville Cutthroat.
“They have been our partner to plan the best way for redevelopment of the creek bed, and see if it can be done well enough to bring back the Bonneville cutthroat,” said Parry.
Trout Unlimited and the Idaho Fish and Game are also helping to develop a plan for “the best way to use our water and return our water to the Bear River,” said Parry. Government agencies have already given approval for these processes.
Beaver Creek once ran in a southernly direction, from out of the bluffs northwest of the site to the Bear River near the large hot springs below the future site of the interpretive center.
Alex and Parry also noted that a 400-foot-deep, artesian well was discovered with those funds. The well was capped for future use by the tribe at the site and may possibly be used commercially, said Parry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.