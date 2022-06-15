In preparation for construction of a visitor’s center, The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation has invited the people of Franklin County to share their own histories with the tribe.
“The future of the ‘Cultural Interpretive Center’ will need to contain the history and stories of the early settlers to complete the circle of sharing. All stories matter, and we need to tell more than a tribal story,” states an invitation to the gathering. It will be held Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Preston City Park.
Tribal members hope people from Franklin County will bring old diaries, photos, letters, artifacts and oral stories to share with them. To encourage participation, participants will be treated to buffalo chili and fry bread.
“We want to help tell the complete story of the Preston, Franklin County, Idaho area,” states the invitation. To that end, Utah-based filmmaker James Cawley will be on hand with equipment at the gathering to record stories people have to share. Cawley is also a descendant of those Native Americans who survived the massacre, said Brad Parry, chairman of the tribe.
“We will make sure copies of the stories can be shared with the family and the community,” said Parry. He also clarified that the tribe is not necessarily looking to acquire artifacts related to the Shoshone that may be in private collections.
“If people have artifacts, we don’t necessarily want to have them, but we certainly would like the photos and stories that go along with them,” said Parry.
Information gathered will also become part of a library of tribal history that is being created through a partnership between the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utah State University, said Parry. When it is assembled, it will be searchable online. The library is an outgrowth of the efforts of Paula Watkins, a senior missionary for the Church who began several years ago gathering information connected to the tribe.
She has provided a collection of over 30,000 files to the tribe, said Parry. He looks forward to adding to the library through the meeting with the public at the park on Friday. The idea to do so came as work has progressed at the site of the Bear River Massacre.
He and other tribal elders realized, as they “have been able to interact with community members who have had stories to share,” that those accounts would “help us make the walking tour better, because we will be able to tell all sides of the story of this area as a community and not just as a tribe.”
Furthermore, “figuring out where their ancestors and settlers were will help us understand where we lived,” said Parry. “We have been up there (Preston) and talked a lot and it is time for us to listen to what other people have to share for stories.”