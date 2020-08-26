Several new teachers were introduced to the Preston School District’s Board of Trustees during their August meeting last week.
Richard Wilkinson, of Nibley, will be teaching social studies and English, taking the place of Judy Buxton. Tiffany Barfuss, of Smithfield, will be teaching first grade. Katie Troumbley, Preston, will be teaching kindergarten on a part-time basis. Jill Wanner, Fairview, will be teaching special ed at the high school, reading and English. Lindsay Bostwick, Preston, will be teaching 6th grade math and college and career readiness at the high school. Judy Wendt will be teaching pre-school. Additional teachers will be introduced at the board’s September meeting.
It was also noted during the meeting that several teachers in the district received grants for class supplies and programs through Nucor, a steel company in the Tremonton, Utah, area. They are: $300 for Sphero robots in Taylor Bowles elementary class; $133 for articulation worksheets for therapy and homework in Julie Nelson’s elementary class; $198 for an online subscription for Boardmarker for Carol Williams’ and the Pioneer Elementary Speech Department; $640 for a computer charging station and two laptops in Anita Curry’s elementary class; $200 for a sound system at the junior high’s gymnasium requested by Reggie Carter, Ryan Young and Stewart Shumway; $500 for cellulose pads for a greenhouse cooling system by Katie Wells at the high school.
“We appreciate NUCOR for all the support through the years,” said superintendent Marc Gee. This year, every teacher who applied received a grant.
The board was then informed that 91 of the district’s students (from 55 families) have opted for online instruction.
Gloria Tolaso is teaching the kindergarten through fifth grade online students, but each of those students will also be assigned a class teacher so if they do come back to class, they have someone expecting them. Sixth grade students will be using a program called Oddessyware and have one sixth grade teacher to help them.
The IDLA and Preston Mastery Campus at the junior high and at the high school will accommodate online students from seventh through 12th grade. They will also have a teacher they can contact for help that the IDLA teacher cannot give them. Students have the option to go back to regular classes at the semester.
The district also had 1.8% of its student body in grades K-8, whose parents have chosen to withdraw for homeschooling. There were 17 at the Pioneer, 13 at the Oakwood, and eight at the junior high.
We anticipate the high school to be like the junior high,” said Gee. “Many of those parents are just waiting for COVID-19 to blow over and then will bring their students back.” That leaves 2,458 students enrolled in the district, which is “right where we’ve been over the last year. If not for COVID - we’d be a little higher in numbers.”
In planning how to conduct sports programs, all teams are having temperature checks before each practice, team members are led through a self-assessment before each practice, and coaches are wearing masks except when talking to students, said Gee.
Although following the Idaho High School Sports Association’s guidance, the school is also faced with including the health precautions of each school with whom Preston’s teams play.
For example, Pocatello has more stringent expectations, because they have more cases of the coronavirus. “They have a policy that if there is one student on the team testing positive, the whole team is done for two weeks,” said Gee.
Regarding the district’s absence policy, administrators have revamped its expectations. Although it is “very lenient,” there will be extra efforts to help students complete their work at home while they are sick. If they are doing their work through Canvas, they are counted as if they were in class.
“We don’t even want anyone with a sniffle,” he said, adding that school officials will need to “be understanding. It’s a balancing act. A student coughs once in class doesn’t mean we need to send them to the office. But if it is persistent, that’s different. We don’t want to send students home when they can be here."
Other precautions include daily disinfections, desks spaced out as far as possible, and sitting in assigned seats.
The trustees were told that the district recently received 800 computers through funds provided throughout the CARES Act.
“With what we have right now, we are ready to go for incoming sixth graders and eighth graders - so the entire junior high,” said Gee. The computers will be handed out this first week. Then the devices will be distributed to the high school students. The district is expecting about 200 more at the end of August. All mobile computer labs at the schools have been removed.
Administrators anticipate the school will be able to get devices to three grades of high school. Junior high students will not be taking them home at present, but the district is working on policies that will allow older students to take them home.
“We do want students and parents to be aware how that device will work at home,” said Gee.
At the end of the meeting, the district accepted the resignation of board member Jody Shumway, who has served Zone 3 (Treasureton, Mink Creek areas) for the last eight years. Shumway’s wife, Arnica, has been hired by the district to teach fifth grade, making him ineligible to serve on the board.
Persons from Zone 3 who are interested in filling the position for the remainder of Shumway’s term are invited to apply by sending a letter of interest to Lori Heusser, board clerk, at the district office, stating why they would like to be considered to fill the position. His term ends in December 2021. Candidates will have three minutes at the district’s Sept. 16 board meeting to express why they would like to fill the position. The board members will then vote from among them for a new trustee.
In the meantime, board member Joy Christensen was nominated to fill Shumway’s position was vice chair of the board until January when the regular board reorganization is held.
Shumway was thanked by each board member for his service.
“To borrow your phrase, Jody, you’ve represented well,” said board chairman, Brooke Palmer.
“This position has its times when it’s not necessarily an enviable position,” said Shumway, but “I have felt it to be a privilege to be entrusted by those in my zone to let me represent them, and their desires and such. It has been great working with our staff and administration, Lori (Heusser) and Marc (Gee). There’s not a better group I can imagine working with.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for our teachers and staff as a whole. There’s a reason you go into a profession and it's because you can handle things that profession can throw at you. There’s a reason I didn’t go into education. I appreciate tremendously our staff and administration, and always will hold a great deal of respect for you,” he said.
Board member Kayla Roberts expressed her belief that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” in regards to the pandemic and her hope that the community can “make a small concession so everyone can be safe.”
Christensen urged the district to encourage the Preston Education Foundation to get back to its meetings after five months due to the coronavirus and a possible change in leadership.