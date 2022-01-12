Bryler Shurtliff, son of Brad and Erica Shurtliff, signed to play football under Coach David FieFiaat Idaho State University on Dec. 15 at West Side High School where he will be studying business. His goal is to help run the family business once he earns his business degree.
Shurtleff also considered Montana State, the University of Montana, and Weber State but chose ISU because it felt like home and was the first college to show interest in him. He also liked the relationship he made and has with the coaches from there.
As a successful multisport athlete who plays also basketball, runs track and enjoys hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling, Shurtleff chose football because he likes the competitive nature of the sport, the physicality and how anything can happen on any given play.
“One play can change the game,” he said of football.
One of the biggest challenges facing small town athletes is getting noticed by colleges. The success of West Side’s football program has certainly helped in that regard but Shurtleff knew he had to work hard to achieve his goal.
”Realizing that since I went to a smaller school the opportunities might not be as great or might not present the opportunity I may have had being in a larger high school.”
Bryler began playing football as a freshman and has spent many hours practicing, doing workouts, watching filmand attending summer college camps.
That sacrifice of time and energy is what he feels has brought him success as well as the support of others.
“I just had to work to get to the point I am now,” he said. “My family has always been very supportive and my parents provided opportunities for me by enrolling me in competitive sports from a young age. I’ve had many coaches who have coached and supported me as well.”
Shurtliff specifically wanted to thank Coach Tyson Moser, parents, the entire West Side High School football coaching staff and coaches at ISU. In addition, Bryler is grateful for all ofthe teammates he’s had and that includes his younger brother Easton.
As the first member of his family to compete at the next level Shurtleff is breaking new ground and looking forward to new experiences at ISU.