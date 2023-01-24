Support Local Journalism

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month.

Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. The health agency did not disclose where the deaths happened, or any other details regarding the deceased individuals.


