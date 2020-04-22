The Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Budget Committee, which includes Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston as well as commissioners from each of the district’s eight counties, will consider the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request of the District Board of Health on May 28 in Pocatello.
The proposed budget request of Southeastern Idaho Public Health of $6,948,483.
Franklin County’s requested share of SIPH’s proposed budget request is $94,272 is $198 less than FY 2020.
The health department county funding component is set based upon a funding formula in Idaho Code 39-424, which is based 30 percent on property values in the county and 70 percent on its population, said Tyler Butler, operations manager for SIPH.
“All of our counties except two had decreases in contributions to the public health district. There was a pretty sizable tax-assessed value increase in one county which caused everyone else’s contribution (to the proposed budget) to go down,” he said.
Knowing the counties in the district are under a lot of pressure for funding different things like the Medicaid expansion, SIPH’s managers decided an increased budget was not a good idea for the upcoming year, Butler said.
SIPH’s budget not only pays for office operations and staff, but with additional funding from fees, the state and grants, a variety of programs that directly affect the local population: restaurant inspections, food programs, septic permitting, swimming pool inspections, clinical service programs such as immunizations, STD testing, family planning, school-based health, health education programs, epidemiology — like COVID-19 response, a portion of WIC service, and T-1 internet connection lines.
During the last fiscal year July 2018 to June 2019, $242,469.74 worth of WIC vouchers were redeemed in Franklin County by a caseload of people that ranged from 379-406 people.
Franklin County residents also obtain immunizations in higher numbers through the health department than other counties in the district, said Butler. During the first half of last year 1,237 immunizations were administered in Franklin County.
More detailed information regarding the proposed budget is available from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office, 42 West 1st South, Preston, or the office of the Franklin County Clerk.