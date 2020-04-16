Governor Little extended a state's Stay‐Home Order on April 15. It was originally intended to end on April 20. The order will be reevaluated on April 30. Following this direction, the State Board of Education is meeting today, April 16, to determine a course of action for Idaho's schools. Local school districts will make their decisions based on the state's decision.
Changes made from Gov. Little's original Stay At Home order include:
• Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.
• "Non‐essential" facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailed services, or delivery services only.
In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons; provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons; offer curbside and pickup delivery; limit number of people in business at a time; and direct flow of people in operation.
The order excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).
According to the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department (SIPH), if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, SIPH representatives will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, "but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation, but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead," states a release from SIPH.
"In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have 'papers' for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.
"The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19. Please do your part to protect your family and neighbors, stay calm, and isolate yourself to help prevent the spread," states the release.
The order in its entirety can be read at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/statewide-stay-home-order/