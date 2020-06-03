Southeastern Idaho Public Health offers free HIV and Syphilis screening for the month of June
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is offering free rapid HIV and rapid syphilis testing for at-risk people for the entire month of June in each of our 8 county offices.
If you or someone you care about has risk, get tested free at Southeastern Idaho Public Health this June! Testing is confidential and only takes a few minutes to get results.
People from all backgrounds get HIV and Syphilis. Getting infected has nothing to do with who you are, and everything to do what you do. You should get tested if you…
· have had sex without a condom with more than one person
· have ever been infected with an STD
If you have questions or would like to make an appointment for a free test, please call 208.852.0478. Check us out online at siphidaho.org or on Facebook, Pinterest, or Twitter.