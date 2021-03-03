Training for suicide prevention will be offered virtually and free of charge to the public on March 10 and 25. Question, Persuade, and Refer, or QPR Training, encompasses three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.
To register, visit siphidaho.org or contact Rhonda D’Amico at rdamico@siph.idaho.gov. Participants who attend the training will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer (QPR) someone to help. Much like CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver, the fundamentals of QPR are easily learned, and the application could save a life.
The 90-minute virtual training will be held on Wednesday, March 10, from noon to 1:30 pm. and Thursday, March 25 from 6:30 – 8 pm. It is being sponsored by Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Additional information on QPR can be found at: www.qprinstitute.com.