For the week of Aug. 2-8, 2022, Southeastern Idaho Public Health had 265 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases in the health district to 40,814. Out of the 40,814 cases, 39,970 have recovered from COVID-19.

The total count for the SIPH district includes one confirmed case and 16 probable cases in Franklin County.

