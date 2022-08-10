For the week of Aug. 2-8, 2022, Southeastern Idaho Public Health had 265 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases in the health district to 40,814. Out of the 40,814 cases, 39,970 have recovered from COVID-19.
The total count for the SIPH district includes one confirmed case and 16 probable cases in Franklin County.
There are 4 confirmed deaths, including two in Bannock County, one in Bingham County and one in Caribou County, which brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods:
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.