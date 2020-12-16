Local girls were named to the Idaho all-state volleyball teams, by coaches across the state last week.
West Side’s Kajsia Fuller and Jesse Mariscal were named to the first team, while West Side’s Madalyn Barzee and Emma Mariscal received honorable-mention accolades.
“I am beyond excited for Kajsia, Emma, and Jessie,” said WS Volleyball Coach, Melinda Royer. “Kajsia and Emma were not only seniors this year, but they were also the team captains. They were leaders both on and off the court. They filled their roll perfectly and were obviously huge assets both on and off the court.”
“I am thrilled for Jesse as she was a very effective outside hitter for our team this year and I am very excited to have her back for another year. All three of these girls are kind-hearted, hardworking, honest, talented athletes. I am privileged to have been able to work with them and have them as part of our team,” she said.
Preston’s Matti Whitehead and Hailey Winward were on the first and second teams, respectively.
“It’s such an honor to be named to an all-state team ... to be looked at as some of the best players in the state! These two ladies deserve every ounce of the honor. They are resilient athletes who continued to push themselves through everything they personally had to overcome and were great leaders on and off the court for our team this season,” said PHS Volleyball Coach Karaska Haskell.