Three students from Preston High School and three from West Side High were recognized last week for their winning entires in the 2020 Utah High School Clean Air Poster Contest.
The entires garnered them prizes and enters them in the State contest, where they compete with students form high schools from Cache, Carbon, Grand and Salt Lake Counties in Utah. Students of the selected winning posters will be eligible to win $100 to $200, donated generously by local businesses and organizations. Winning posters will be displayed across Utah and Idaho in the coming year.
The winners will be announced and celebrated on Feb. 8, at 10:30 at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art’s Community Art Day.
Winners from Preston High School are Abigail Fuller, Kambree Broadhead and Ethan Pearson. From West Side High School they are Dulce Rodriguez, Lili Klinkhammer and Seina Shimbakuro.
The contest was started in 2015 at Logan High, and over the past six years, it has grown to engage over 800 high school teens for 2020, stretching from Dayton and Preston to Moab, Utah. The purpose of the contest has been to engage teens learning to drive to understand the air pollution implications of their new driving privilege and learn driving strategies to preserve air quality (e.g., refrain from idling, carpooling, trip-chaining, etc.) during the polluted winter inversion months via a poster contest that integrates art, science, and savvy marketing.
The six teens who participated won $50 gift cards at the high school level, and can win $100 or more in cash prizes at the state level. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is sponsored the contests at West Side and Preston High schools.
Students learn not just about local air pollution but also marketing messaging techniques on how to develop compelling public service announcements (or posters). Winning posters will then be used for education outreach across the state. The posters are often funny, provocative, and sometimes terrifying – and tied to teen values and pop culture.
“The winning posters from Idaho are outstanding this year,” said Edwin Stafford, co-founder of the Utah High School Clean Air Poster Contest. “We are very excited to be able to include students from Idaho’s West Side and Preston High Schools into the poster contest, and we very much appreciate the financial support of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in providing $50 gift card prizes for the winning students.”