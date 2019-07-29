The Franklin County Theater Arts Council presents “A Toby Show” is coming to the Worm Creek Opera House, August 9, 10 and 12 at 7 p.m.
This is not the average Cinderella story. It’s a slap stick, three-part melodrama for all ages, and will be accompanied by Vaudeville Acts and the Skunk Hollow Country Band.
Come join the interactive audience and see Ladd Christensen as country bumpkin/fairy godmother "Toby," Abi Fuller as "Cindy-rella," Susan Curtis as evil step-mother "Mrs VanUndersquire," Emily Bodily as "Sophia," and Jocelyn Troumbley as the two step-sisters, Kyle Henderson as the prince, "Burtock," and Calin Christensen as the hard-of-hearing "Colonel." The voice for the colonol's dog, "Ulysses," is provided by Rene'e Christensen.
Tickets and more information are available at www.wormcreek.org.
Upcoming at the theater is the Christmas production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” coming December 13, 14 and 16, 2019.