Sleep is important for our health and wellness. Adequate, quality sleep has been shown to improve mental and physical health, quality of life, and safety. Getting less sleep than usual and/or poor sleep may also hurt how our body handles the food we eat the next day.
In a recent study, 953 healthy adults ate standardized meals for breakfast and lunch in a random order over two weeks in a clinic setting and at home. Participants’ activity and sleep were monitored with a wearable device containing an accelerometer. After-meal blood glucose levels were measured using a continuous glucose monitor. The quality, length and time of sleep and their impact on blood sugar response to breakfast the next morning were compared between participants and within each person.
While there was no significant link between length of time devoted to sleep (sleep time) and post-meal blood sugar response, there was a significant interaction when the nutritional content of breakfast was also considered.
Longer sleep times were associated with lower blood sugars after eating high-carbohydrate and high-fat breakfasts, indicating better blood glucose control, both individually and between participants.
Sleep efficiency (the ratio of time a person is asleep, and the total length of time devoted to sleep) also played a part in blood sugar control. When a participant slept more efficiently than usual, their after meal blood sugar tended to be lower than usual. Additionally, post-meal blood sugars were significantly higher when participants went to bed later.
It is unclear whether people with diabetes would also see similar blood sugar responses as in this study with healthy adults, especially since many people with diabetes take blood sugar-lowering medications. However, it is probable that results would be similar or worse in people with prediabetes since blood sugars vary greater than in people with normal blood sugar levels.
How to get enough sleep? First, make sleep a priority and allow enough time to sleep. Sleep is often the first thing to go when schedules get tight. Making time to sleep will help protect health now and in the future.
Here are ideas to improve your sleep habits:
• Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
• Keep the same sleep schedule on weekends. Limit the difference to no more than an hour. Staying up late and sleeping in on weekends can disrupt our sleep.
• Make the hour before bed quiet time. Avoid strenuous exercise and bright, artificial light.
• Avoid heavy and/or large meals around bedtime. Also, stay away from alcoholic drinks before bed.
• Avoid nicotine and caffeine. They are stimulants and may disrupt sleep.
• Spend time outside every day and be physically active.
• Keep your bedroom quiet, cool, and dark.
• Relax before bed.
• Limit naps to no more than 20 minutes and take them early in the afternoon.