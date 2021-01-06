Fog and icy roads in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 4, contributed to an accident at 3400 S. State in which three people were transported to Franklin County Medical Center. State Street was shut down while police investigated the accident due to the weather conditions.
According to the police report, a 1999 Buick Park Ave driven by Frank Pearson was spinning as it came towards a Ford F150 pick-up, driven by Cynthia Hess on State Street. Upon collision, another vehicle collided with the pick-up but left the scene. The pickup remained in the middle of the road and the Buick spun into a ditch.
Pearson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown into the back seat of the car, and sustained serious injuries. He was transferred to the hospital in Pocatello after reaching FCMC. Hess and her passenger complained about chest and arm pains. All of the airbags went off in the pick-up.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene with significant damages. Pearson will be cited for driving too fast for conditions.