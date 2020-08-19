Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net Tournament this past week. The team of Vic Pearson and Owen Pearson shot the low round with a net total of 67. In the optional individual games gross division, Ron Smellie finished first with a 34. Dave Seamons and Owen Pearson tied for second with matching 36’s. In the net division, Owen Pearson finished first with a 30. Ron Smellie was second with a 31. Skins were won by Darin Hess and Max Gregory.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago tournament last week. In the First Flight, Vic Pearson and Jake Hess tied for first with 2 points. There was a seven-way tie with 0 points for third between Syd Sadler, Donna Cunningham, Nick Anderson, Mo Loveday, Wayne Henderson, Max Gregory, and Rick Allen. In the Second Flight, Steve Anderson finished first with 3 points. There was a three-way tie for second between David Anderson, Richard Westerberg, and Randy Larsen with 1 point. There was a four-way tie for fifth between Steve Westerberg, Barney Newton, Mike Beckstead, and Brent Knapp with 0 points. Skins were won by Donna Cunningham, Vic Pearson, David Anderson, and Barney Newton.
Blair Bingham aced the 13th hole at Preston Golf and Country Club using a 4 hybrid from 181 yards. Blair was playing with Calvin Winward.
Jay Grunig aced the 9th hole at Preston Golf and Country Club from 100 yards. The shot was witnessed by Mo Loveday, Corey Welker, and Chad Christensen.