Farm Bureau Smith

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to welcome agent Braydon Smith to our Preston team.

Braydon was raised in Star Valley, Wyoming, and moved to Idaho’s Cache Valley area after high school to pursue higher education and career opportunities.

These opportunities included managing construction projects – from contract through completion – around the globe.

Success for Braydon, though, means “being close to family and friends and enjoying all the beauty the creator has provided in the great state of Idaho.”

Braydon is looking forward to helping his friends and neighbors in Preston protect what matters most to them so they can “have the financial peace of mind to pursue a life full of the things they enjoy.”

Stop in and meet Braydon today at his 33 S 1st E office in Preston. You can also reach him at (208) 852-2364 or bgsmith@idfbins.com.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you