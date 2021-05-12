H.K. and Angela Smith are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Lexi to Mitch Mingo, son of Darwin and Julie Mingo of Rockland, Idaho. They will be married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on May 18, 2021. Lexi graduated from the Idaho Virtual Academy with honors in 2017. She then continued her education in the honors program at Idaho State University, where she is participating in the nursing program. Mitch graduated from Rockland High School with honors in 2016 and was salutatorian. Following high school Mitch went on to serve a mission in New Mexico for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2016-2018. After returning from his mission he found his way to Idaho State where he obtained his degrees in On-Site Power and Diesel Technology in May of 2021. They met on the Institute Council at ISU. The couple will live in Rockland for the summer before returning to Pocatello in the fall for Lexi to finish her education. No formal reception will be held.
Smith, Mingo wed
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
City-owned Logan bench property going to highest bidder
-
Employee exodus in county clerk's office investigated
-
After tension over her speaking, here’s what the wife of the LDS president told graduates at Utah Valley University
-
New Mantua police chief was fired by West Jordan police
-
Man faces federal firearms charges after incident in Cache County