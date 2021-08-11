There’s someone after Rusty Smith’s 27-year-old high jump record at Preston High, and Smith hopes he gets it. Smith’s 16-year-old son, Brayker has two more years to out-jump his dad. He is just over 6.5 inches away from the goal.
When Brayker reached junior high, his dad encouraged him to participate in track with his friends. It soon became apparent to Rusty that his son could jump. With Rusty’s coaching, Brayker has been closing in on that record.
“If he can get to that, that would be neat to have our own kid break it,” said Rusty. His record of 6’10.5” was set his senior year in 1994.
To set it, he used to take the high jump pits home during the summer. “I would practice ...high jumping in my dad’s barn,” he said. He also won the Simplot games his senior year, then competed as a student at Ricks College, (now BYU-I).
Again, Brayker takes after his dad.
“He is the hardest working kid. Even during the school year he’ll be up at 4:30 in the morning so he can go to the gym before school. He will go work out on his own. I do not have to push him or go with him… He’s extremely motivated,” said Rusty. “As a parent, it’s been fun to see the fire in him and watch him chase his own goals. We’ve often discussed the quote, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work.’ ... if you could look that quote up in the dictionary there would be a picture of Brayker!”
This summer, his efforts have won him additional medals. He took a first-place medal from the USA Track ad Field Regional 11 Championships at Utah Valley University a month ago. The win qualified him to compete at the USA Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida. He just returned from there with an All-American title for his fifth-place, 5’9” jump.
“It wasn’t my best meet down there. There were complications with mud and sliding. I jumped 6’3” four weeks ago at USA Track and Field Regional championships,” he said. Florida “was very exciting,” said Brayker. “It was cool to compete with the top competitors and a lot of top people. And, it was cool to compete in a different environment — it was a lot better, a lot easier to breathe, but definitely hot.”
Earlier in the summer, Brayker and his dad and friends all took medals at the Larry H. Miller Summer Games in Cedar City, Utah. Brayker won the high jump, second in the 200m run and third in the 100m run, all in his age group. Lucas Olsen took third in the 100 m and 200 m and Garret Hale won the 1500 m run for their age groups.
In Cedar City, the spirit of competition got to Rusty and he signed up for the Master’s Class high jump for 45-year-olds, “just to do it for old time’s sake.” He won... “but that’s where I tore my Achilles tendon,” he laughed.
So on crutches, he coached his boy at the other events.
“It’s been fun because (Brayker) has let me help,” said Rusty. He also helps Coach Brandon Lyon during track season at PHS when he’s not working.
So, what’s it going to take for Brayker to topple his dad’s record? “A lot of work, and a lot of preparation,” he said. It’s all about technique and form, he said, so he’s looking at “a lot of practicing and actual jumping.” Like his dad, Brayker has convinced his coach to leave the jumping pits out so he can practice. In addition, he does “ a lot of lifting in the mornings, sprinting in the afternoons and jumping towards night time,” he said.