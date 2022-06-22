Two apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elders Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Mary, and Gary E. Stevenson, and his wife, Lesa, presided and conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah.
The groundbreaking was attended by church leaders in the Smithfield Temple District (11 stakes of which are Franklin Idaho Stake, Preston Idaho North Stake, Preston Idaho South Stake), Interfaith Council, government officials, local members of the church, friends and family.
Elder Stevenson welcomed the over 500 people in attendance, sitting on metal chairs from the local church building situated in a field of pea-sized gravel surrounded by mowed weeds and grass, set up in front of a makeshift podium covered by a white canopy where the speakers sat. Kotie Lea Godfrey of the Benson Utah Stake gave the Invocation followed by a talk by Lindsey Lott of the Weston 1st Ward in Idaho, entitled: “How My Ancestors’ Faith Led Us To The Building Of The Temple in Smithfield, Utah.”
Lindsey’s great-great-grandfather, William Woodward, born in 1843, near London, England, was converted and baptized at the age of 15, and emigrated to Salt Lake, Utah. He was later called to serve a mission to England and returned to his homeland to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. On his return trip back to Utah, he was in the Willie Handcart Company and helped the Saints during that trek. Lindsey recently served as “Ma” in the Weston 1st Ward for the Preston South Stake Trek in Wyoming. “When I was on the Trek, I thought of William while I was standing where he had been rescued being on that Trek, I came to appreciate him more about his life that I learned from reading from his diary, that he was faithful in following the prophet, and that he made the temple a priority in his life by keeping his covenants,” she said. Woodward helped to settle the Franklin, Idaho, area.
In Elder Stevenson’s remarks he referred to when Peter Maughan and his wife Mary Ann, were sent by Brigham Young to settle Cache Valley, Mary Ann said “Oh, what a beautiful valley.”
“We echo those words. We remember and honor our ancestors by name,” said Elder Stevenson. He further explained the high priority to building temples. “Temples are truly the house of the Lord. By attending the temple helps us fulfill our divine potential. It’s all about families to help spiritual strengthening for all of God’s children on earth and for those who have passed on. We think it’s no coincidence that Elder Cook and I are both Cache Valley boys and have this assignment today.”
A Youth Choir made up from the Temple District sang “High on the Mountain Top,” led by Robert Christensen was sung in-between the talks of the Apostles.
“I love this beautiful valley,” said Elder Cook, at the beginning of his talk. He reflected on his ties with the valley and his years playing sports at North Cache and Preston High School. He also worked a summer at Del Monte. “I have seen much of the world, but this peaceful valley is surrounded by these majestic mountains that always feel like home. It is among the most beautiful places on earth.”
Because the wind that was present throughout the groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Cook mentioned the wind that the Saints also faced when building the temple in Kirtland, Ohio.
“This is a sacred commencement. I love this peaceful valley. It is among the sacred places,” he emphasized. “The Lord wants an additional temple here. The early members developed this beautiful area. Smithfield was settled 162 years ago. We stand on the shoulders of those who we express our gratitude to them. President Nelson today is taking the first step to build a temple here in Smithfield that began with the end of mind.”
Following his remarks, Elder Cook spiritually declared the ground as a temple site in his groundbreaking dedicated prayer expressing his appreciation for the pioneer ancestors “…who have gone before us and who have laid the foundation for a temple in northern Cache Valley. We pray that this temple will be a beacon light for the communities it serves,” he said. “I dedicate this land as an Apostle of Jesus Christ to construct this temple as a house of the Lord here in Smithfield. We pray for those who will construct the temple, to be safe and protected, and it will be tempered against the elements. We express our profound appreciation to those who settled this valley that this temple will bring us joy and hope.”
After the half hour program, Chad Downs of the Smithfield Utah West Stake gave the benediction. Two groups of people who had been invited to turn the first shovelfuls of dirt came forward. Afterwards, anyone in attendance were welcome to do the same. A line immediately formed before the shovels located at the dirt.
The Preston North Stake President Ron Smellie and his wife, Heather, were invited to attend the Smithfield Temple Groundbreaking.
“I wish everyone could have attended the groundbreaking but how blessed we are to have the technology that we have to be able to view it,” said President Smellie. Also in attendance were his 2nd Counselor, Mike Romney and his wife, Nicole, and their two Stake Patriarchs, Lyle Henderson and his wife, Carol, and Sam Smith and his wife, Vicki. “The groundbreaking ceremony was phenomenal. There was a really great feeling expressed in the prayers and talks of our ancestors who laid the groundwork for us in our day. It will be a great blessing to have a house of the Lord closer to us,” said President Smellie. He remarked that the opening prayer given by Sister Godfrey of the Benson Stake touched him. “She emphasized that ‘When much is given, much is required.’ It meant to me that it is up to us to keep that temple busy,” he said. “We need to build our testimonies, too, as this temple is being built.”
This groundbreaking was the first for President Richard Nelson, First Counselor in the Preston South Stake. “I couldn’t help but think it’s going to change the north half of Cache Valley for the good. I believe it’s going to give another beacon to look to as we drive through Cache Valley. It was a beautiful day despite the sun and the wind. It was a great day. I was impressed by the dedication prayer by Elder Cook, that the elements will be tempered during the building of it. It was truly a Priesthood blessing. It was just a neat day. I’m glad I had the opportunity go. President Troy Crouch, 2nd Counselor in the Preston South Stake Presidency, his wife, Jennifer, my wife, Kricky Nelson, and Amanda Stuart, President Stuart’s wife, also attended. President Brett Stuart said “It will be a wonderful blessing to have a temple closer.”
Trent Alder, Franklin Stake 2nd Counselor expressed: “The Spirit was wonderful at the groundbreaking ceremony. It felt like Elder Cook and Elder Stevenson knew who we are here in Cache Valley. It felt like a long-awaited event. The Brethren were so down-to-earth. It was so wonderful!.”