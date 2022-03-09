...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A groundbreaking date of June 18 has been set for the new Smithfield Temple planned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church’s First Presidency on Friday announced the dates for three temple groundbreakings in the Western United States: in Smithfield, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the Smithfield groundbreaking, joined by fellow apostle Gary E. Stevenson. Both church leaders have strong Cache Valley ties.
Designs for the temple released by the church show a three-story edifice of an estimated 81,000 square feet. The temple is planned on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North in Smithfield.
The planned temple was first announced by Latter-day Saint President Russell M. Nelson in the organization’s April 2021 General Conference. The temple site and design were released in the following months.
The Smithfield temple is one of Utah’s 28 total temples either announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. Beside the state’s 17 dedicated temples, others that have been announced or are under construction are in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).
The groundbreaking for the Burley Temple will be June 4, and the groundbreaking for the Yorba Linda Temple will be June 18.