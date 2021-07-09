Although firefighters fought a blaze that tore through the dry grass alongside HWY 34 in Thatcher this afternoon, it didn't burn enough to fill the skies with the smoke that blankets the county. It did cause second degree burns to the hands of a Caribou County Fire Fighter who was helping douse the blaze.
The fire jumped a break into a sage brush that blew up, searing her hands, said another firefighter from Caribou County. She was treated by the Franklin County Ambulance Crew, which reached the site - just east of the Thatcher Elementary School - before the Caribou County ambulance arrived.
According to meteorologist Kevin Smith, in Pocatello, the wind has brought the heavy smoke in Southern Idaho smoke from fires in California, Oregon and Northern Idaho. Most of the smoke appeared in Franklin County during the afternoon, as the westerly breeze brought smoke from Oregon.
Northerly winds this evening may bring in more out of northern Idaho, where there are a couple of big fires burning," he said. One of them, the Dixie Fire northwest of Salmon, has burned 13,545 acres so far. Another, the Jumbo Wildfire has burned about 731 acres.
Additionally, the smoke from a dozen or more fires in southern Montana and one at Fort Hall may mingle with that of the northern Idaho fires.
Where all the smoke has come from has "been the question of the day," said Smith.
High temperatures over the weekend, as well as a "very slight chance" for rain on Sunday afternoon leave little hope for relief. Relative humidity is as low as eight percent, states a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.