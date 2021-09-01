Based on current and forecasted air quality conditions and wildfire smoke impacts, the Dept. of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Forecast & Caution for Southeast Idaho including: Caribou, Franklin, and Oneida Counties. This caution in is effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Due to wildfire smoke health air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to remain there through today, with clearing expected tonight. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).
Persons sensitive to air pollution are advised to limit outdoor activities while the smoke is heavy.
ALL OUTDOOR OPEN BURNING ACTIVITIES ARE PROHIBITED - in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).
This includes, but is not limited to:
Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated
Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated
Recreational campfires
Ceremonial fires
Small fires set for hand-warming purposes
Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks