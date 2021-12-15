In honor of the waltz of the snowflakes in the Nutcracker ballet, these delicious sugar cookies are perfect for the holidays!
INGREDIENTS
2 cups sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 - 8oz package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
3 eggs
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp vanilla
1 tsp almond extract
7 cups flour
INSTRUCTIONS
Cream the sugar, butter, cream cheese and sour cream together for about 3 minutes.
Add the eggs, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla and almond extract. Mix everything together until combined. Scrape down the sides as needed.
Add the flour and mix until thoroughly combined.
Divide the dough in half and roll each half out between to pieces of parchment paper and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
If needed roll the dough out thinner and cut with your favorite snowflake cookie cutter. Transfer to a parchment lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Remove from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet.
Once cooled, frost with your favorite frosting ( I made a simple powdered sugar frosting 2 cups powdered sugar, 2-3 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp softened butter…mix everything together. If needed adjust with more powdered sugar or milk to get the consistency you want.)