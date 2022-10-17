Preston School District summoned police protection and placed its schools on alert the afternoon of Oct. 12, following a threat made on social media that referenced its schools.
It was actually a patron who alerted Preston High Principal Clint Peery that the threat had been made, said District Superintendent Dr. Lance Harrison.
The “one-sentence threat included the terms ‘lockdown’ and ‘shot,” Harrison noted.
Peery, Harrison and the school’s resource officer enlisted the help of the Preston Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local Fish and Game officers and probation officers. The Pocatello office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also involved.
The district took immediate action to protect students as outlined in the Idaho Standard Command Response for schools, while law enforcement officers looked into the legitimacy of the threat and helped to increase security at the schools.
The schools were not locked down, but “as a precautionary measure, the school went into a modified Hall Check” mode, which means that instruction continued, but measures were put into place to detect potential threats and protect students. Student movement within and outside the schools were limited. Additional security personnel were stationed at the schools as well as around the perimeter of each district school.
At the high school, visitors were stopped outside the building and questioned about what they needed. At the other district schools, extra measures were taken to keep students in class and limit movement of groups of students. Afternoon recess was canceled at the elementary schools and additional safety measures were put into place for in-class and after-school activities at the junior high. These responses were practiced by the district last month in a drill addressing just such a scenario.
Parents were not notified by the district. “We can’t have 1,000 parents showing up at the school in such a situation,” said school board member Joy Christensen.
“If it had been a real lockdown, parents would not have been able to go to the school and pick up their kids. It would have been no one in and no one out,” said Harrison.
But communication, or a lack thereof, is what public outcry has centered on following the situation. As the district was implementing safety measures, the Preston Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook pages that the district had received a threat that there would be a school shooting.
“There has unfortunately been a Nation Wide threat through social media for this type of threat in order to induce and cause panic and fears. We are taking this threat seriously, we have law enforcement at each school and we are working with the different social media platforms, attempting to get information to user information. … we do believe that the situation and school locations are safe and there is no need for panic,” stated the Franklin County Sheriff Office and Preston Police Office Facebook pages.
Through this, as well as through concerned or upset students noticing change in their daily routines, news of the threat quickly spread to the community. “Misinformation spread quickly,” said Dr. Harrison. “We did not want to contribute to any misinformation while still assessing the situation. The safety of students was the number one priority,” said Dr. Harrison in a letter to the district’s teachers.
On the other hand, local law enforcement officials wanted parents to know the reason their officers were at the schools, said Cuyler Stoker of the Preston Police Department. In the future, he expects the district and law enforcement will coordinate their messages.
“We were just trying to work through it as best we could,” he said.
He informed teachers that the social media account responsible for the threat was located 1,500 miles away, and that the account had been shut down and law enforcement agencies were trying to identify the owner.
“The FBI and police indicated this threat was similar to a Tik Tok challenge or calls being made to high schools nationwide about a possible shooter or bomb at the school …which was later determined … not legitimate.
“It's sad that some people want to instill fear in other children, youth, and adults. However, we will take every threat seriously and we will continue to be proactive in taking precautionary measures against anything that could compromise the safety of students and staff,” he told district employees.
Children were sent home after school, then parents were advised via email at 4:39 p.m. about the situation. Among other things, the district’s email to parents stated: “Although the FBI informed local law enforcement and district administration that the majority of these threats are not legitimate, we took precautionary measures and increased the law enforcement presence in and around all of our school buildings immediately upon learning of the threat.”
“While schools were not required to go into full lockdown, movement of students was limited for the remainder of the day and additional staff members were also posted at entrances and throughout the hallways. We are committed to providing our students a safe and healthy atmosphere where learning can take place. We will continue to be alert and proactive in keeping students safe.”
In September, the district and local law enforcement agencies participated in an active shooter response training. This event put in to practice many of the steps practiced in the training. Stoker said he felt the response from the school administration and staff and law enforcement on Oct. 12, went well. In such situations, officials are constantly trying to weigh out the risk involved in the way they handle things, he said.
Schools were open for regular schedules the next day. The case is still active and is currently in the hands of the Pocatello office of the FBI, said Stoker.
