Due to COVID-19 Halloween will happen on a more personal level than usual for many people.
Preston City Downtown Main Street Businesses will not be having their annual Trick-Or-Treat night this year, nor will there be a stroll through a corn maze, or walking through Beckstead’s Haunted Forest at night where screams and laughs were abundant last year.
Local churches that usually host trunk-or-treat events have canceled them. “Where we aren’t meeting on Sundays, we won’t be meeting during the week,” said Mike Olsen, bishop of the Preston First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
There will be a few limited gatherings however. Clifton City will host its annual trunk or treat, but not the annual community dinner on Halloween. Prizes will be given to the best decorated trunks. Social distancing is expected and those who are ill are requested to stay home.
Franklin City will pass out donuts and hot chocolate to residents who visit the city offices from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 30, but has canceled its usual trunk-or-treat event and encouraged residents to “turn on the porch light” for traditional trick-or-treating.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, at 175 North 800 West, Preston, opened Oct. 16 and will be open Oct. 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31. Jackie Hirschi has been wearing a T-Shirt that says “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow,” to let people know it is happening. Signs around Preston announce the annual event.
“I have strangers come up to me in Stokes and Family Dollar and tell me thank you for going ahead and having the Hollow. They said that they and their children needed a fun activity to look forward to. We’ll be there,” said Jackie. Social distancing and masks are not required but recommended. “We have gone to a lot of work to be COVID-19 compliant,” said Hirschi.
Any youth group wishing to attend must contact the Hollow at 208-851-1113, for the Oct. 27 Youth Night. The public is welcome to also come on that night. On Oct. 31, from 9-11 p.m., Hirschi’s will host Total Terror — a trip through the hollow with no glow-lights for adults.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow is a fundraiser for the Angel Tree of Franklin County. Regular admission is $2.50. To Trick-Or-Treat the cost is $4 for a bag full of pre-packaged treats. On Halloween night the price for regular admission is $3 and the price for Trick-Or-Treating is $4.50. While supplies last, patrons will get a drink and a pre-wrapped hot dog made by food handlers in an industrial kitchen.
Both Hirshi’s Haunted Hollow and the Larsen-Sant Library are hosting pumpkin carving contests.
Hirschi’s will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 12-6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judging will take place at 3:30 p.m. for $500 worth of prizes the Hirschi’s purchased from local merchants.
The library’s contest will be virtual. Contestants will email a photo of their carved pumpkin by Oct. 26, to larsensantstaff@gmail.com and designate which category they are entering: adult, high school, junior high, third thu fifth grade, kindergarten thru second grade and pre-school. Winners will be chosen by public votes made on the library’s Facebook page from Oct. 27-29, and announced on Oct. 30.
The library is also hosting drive-up trick or treating Oct. 31, from noon to 3 p.m. at its drive-up window.
Another annual tradition at 3084 South 2800 East, Franklin, has grown to involve most of the block. For years, Dani Dunn and her family have decorated their lawn for the Halloween holidays. Recently their neighbors have joined in the fun. Come sunset, Halloween fans enjoy driving down the haunted lane.
“It’s so cool the neighbors are joining in,” said Dunn.
And the families of the Westover Dairy in Clifton have again decorated their Halloween lane with spooky characters. They began getting the decorations in place last August.