The girls softball team at Preston High School recently received a $484 grant from SONIC® Drive-In in, which will be used to provide practice equipment the girls need to be successful and confident in their games, stated their coach, Tanya Ogden, in her application.
“The equipment wears out very fast and it is nice to be able to replace the necessary equipment to provide a good quality practice for the team,” she stated. By doing this it will build their playing abilities and attitudes. It also makes the girls responsible to take on the project to raise the funds needed to provide the equipment.”
“They are a great group of girls who have a tight bond and are hard workers and are willing to do what it takes to succeed,” she stated.
In the past year, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.
“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. Sine 2009, through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide. For more information, see LimeadesforLearning.com.