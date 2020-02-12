Collin Kartchner cited serveral sources of information he considers important reading for parents:
• Glowkids, by Nicholas Kardaras, PhD
• Untangled, by Lisa Damor, Ph.D
• Boys Adrift, by Leonard Sax, MD, PhD
• iGen by JeanM. Twenge, PhD
Helpful apps and devices:
• Relaywireless (For a discount go to: Relaygo.fun/collin)
• Gabb Wireless (For a discount type in “collink”
• Bark
• OurPact
• Qustodio
• Net Nanny
• Circle MMGuardian
The best monitoring app, however, he said "is YOU. It is never too late to step up and be a parent."