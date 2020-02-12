            Collin Kartchner cited serveral sources of information he considers important reading for parents:

• Glowkids, by Nicholas Kardaras, PhD

• Untangled, by Lisa Damor, Ph.D

• Boys Adrift, by Leonard Sax, MD, PhD

• iGen by JeanM. Twenge, PhD

            Helpful apps and devices: 

• Relaywireless (For a discount go to: Relaygo.fun/collin)

• Gabb Wireless (For a discount type in “collink”

• Bark

• OurPact

• Qustodio

• Net Nanny 

• Circle MMGuardian

            The best monitoring app, however, he said "is YOU. It is never too late to step up and be a parent."

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.