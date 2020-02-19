The Franklin County Theatre Arts Council and Worm Creek Opera House are proud to present Rogers and Hammerstein’s Classic Musical South Pacific. Featuring familiar songs such as I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair and Some Enchanted Evening, South Pacific is set on a small island during World War II, a navy nurse falls in love with a local plantation owner, while a young marine officer explores the world with a new friend.
There is a litany of silly yet endearing characters, tap your toes musical numbers, and a story that has warmed hearts for generations. Bring your whole family for a fun night of entertainment on February 27th, 28th, 29th, and March 2nd at 7pm. The box office will open at approximately 6:30 or tickets can be purchased online at wormcreek.org/tickets