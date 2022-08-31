Support Local Journalism

Preston traveled to play on the Merlin Olsen Field at the USU’s Maverick stadium last Thursday night, against South Sevier High School in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff.

Preston lost their first game of the season the previous week up in Butte, Montana against Lakeland. They had hoped to rebound from being shut out in the season opener, but lost after a close game when the Rams overtook Preston in the fourth quarter and won, 31-22.

