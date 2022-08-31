...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Preston traveled to play on the Merlin Olsen Field at the USU’s Maverick stadium last Thursday night, against South Sevier High School in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff.
Preston lost their first game of the season the previous week up in Butte, Montana against Lakeland. They had hoped to rebound from being shut out in the season opener, but lost after a close game when the Rams overtook Preston in the fourth quarter and won, 31-22.
This was the first time Preston had played against South Sevier, but Preston’s new head coach, Craig Cunningham is familiar with the team. Cunningham had coached against the team when he coached with former coach Eric Thorson in Richfield.
Preston has a fresh team this season after graduating 23 seniors from last year. Preston has 9 new starters on both sides of the ball this season, most of those who hadn’t played a varsity game until last week. Preston’s starting quarterback Owen Judd was recovering from an injury and was backed up by his second, Karson Winder, who is a running back that stepped up for the first time this season by playing quarterback on short notice.
The first quarter started off with the Rams scoring on their second play. They continued to control the clock for the first quarter until Preston’s Brackin Ward stripped the ball and took possession.
“We did really good in a lot of ways as a team,” said senior Tayden Edwards. “We can always do better of course, but as a brotherhood, we did really well. We supported each other through everything. On defense we were there for each other every time we had a tackle. On the offense we were on the sidelines trying to cheer each other on with every play we had. That helps whether we have mistakes or good plays.”
In the second quarter, Winder threw underneath to Lords for a touchdown for Preston’s first touchdown of the season and tied the game.
The quarter saw South Sevier score another touchdown and completed a field goal to set the score 7-17. Preston answered back with less than a minute left in the half, when Judd completed a toss to Winder who dove into the end zone to put Preston within 17-14.
South Sevier scored the only touchdown of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started out with Preston in possession of the ball. Judd completed to Inglet who took the ball to the 6-yard line, then Judd completed a touchdown pass to Tytan Knapp and brought Preston back to within 3. South Sevier quickly answered back and put them ahead by 10 to end the game.
“I was encouraged by the progress we made from the last game we had played,” Cunningham said. “Offensively, we had a lot of progress. It was nice to get Karson back into his natural spot of running back. OJ (Owen Judd) played great. He got in there. Karson did a great job in relief of own the last few games, but we knew eventually if Owen was good to go, we needed to get him back in because that is how our offense operates. It was disappointing in our slow start and getting behind these past two games in a row. We are a young team and have some improvements to make. We are going to keep working until we get where we need to be.”
“It was a tough loss for us tonight. We just have to keep working every week and bring the energy to practice,” said senior Kade Lords.
Preston will travel to Wyoming to play Star Valley on Friday. Preston and Star Valley have split the past 6 games played against each other.