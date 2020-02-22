The Lady Indians went two and out at the 4A State tournament Feb. 20-21, but they didn’t go down without a fight. They limited both teams to under 50 points and created extra chances for themselves with their defensive effort.
“The girls played hard and worked hard but, in the end, points matter and they had more than we did," said Coach Ryan Harris. “The girls returning now have that State experience and that will be huge when we get back here next year.”
Preston will return a strong core of players next season who have had meaningful varsity minutes but they will miss their four seniors. “We're excited about the group coming back,” Harris said. This experience will be invaluable. In the four seniors we lose: Cassee our leading scorer and second in rebounds. Alexis our leader in assists. Saige whose shooting ability always made her a threat to light up the scoreboard which she did several times this year, and Brexli, who gave us valuable minutes off the bench and a great work ethic coupled with a good attitude.”
Against Blackfoot the Indians scored first with a foul shot but after that they couldn’t buy a bucket. Much like their last game against Burley, the Indians did many things well, just not the one that mattered most. Nothing was falling for the Indians, either outside or inside, despite creating good opportunities and they finished the quarter trailing 1-9.
Things began to pick up for Preston in the second quarter as the Indians finally got some offense going, but eight points wasn’t enough to close the gap as the Broncos picked up 15. The Indians outscored the Broncos in the third and fourth quarters but never overcame the early deficit and finished with a 32-42 loss, eliminating them from the tournament.
Riley Ward and Brexli Ware came off the bench and gave the Indians a boost. “Brexli and Riley were big for us today,” Harris said. Addison Moser, who has been sidelined all season due to a knee injury in soccer, was able to make a brief appearance on the floor at the end of the third quarter. “We started discussing that on Monday with Addi and we were happy to get her lettered,” said Harris.
Pugmire led the team with 10 points; Ware added seven points off the bench. Hailey Meek netted six, Riley Ward five, Kylie Larsen three and Mickayla Roberton one.
Larsen led the Indians with nine rebounds followed by Pugmire and Hailey Meek with five each. Larsen and Pugmire blocked two shots apiece.
The Indians faced Caldwell in the opening game of the 4A state tournament and stuck with the cougars throughout the first quarter, trailing 10-12 to start the second. The second quarter Preston tied it up 17-17 with just over a minute till the half when Caldwell went on an 8-1 run for a 26-18 lead.
The Indians closed the gap again in the third to 25-27 before the Cougars went up by 10. But Preston cut the deficit to 35-31 to start the fourth and they continued the rally. They made 34-35 before Caldwell recovered and gave themselves a four point cushion, forcing the Indians to continue playing catchup. The tribe got within two with two with a minute to play but a three ball by the Cougars forced the Indians to foul for possession. The battle ended with a 49-45 loss.
Pugmire recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds and Larsen added seven points and nine rebounds. Hailey Meek scored nine, Robertson seven, Saige Meek five, Sydnee Marlow three and Alexis Harris two.