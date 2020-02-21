Preston's boys maintained the number one spot in the district tournament with the win 68-44 over Mountain Home Tigers Thursday night. The win gives Preston home court advantage for Saturday's game against Pocatello at 7p.m.
The first half of the game started with Scott Dunn and Cooper Hobson scoring big. 10 of the 20 points on the board came from Dunn in the first quarter and Hobson sunk three treys in the second quarter alone. Preston’s lead held throughout the half with shots being made by seven different players, putting the score at 43-24. The third quarter started with Garrett Ward putting four more points on the board for Preston.
Mountain Home hoped fouls would slow Preston down, only to have the Indians sink the foul shots and add to their lead. Dunn sank another three-pointer and Luke Smellie finished out the quarter by making both foul shots after Mountain Home’s Noah Moseley fouled him. The fourth quarter was the lowest scoring for the Indians, who added only 17 points. But they kept the large lead to end the game 68-44.
“Coming into the game Coach told me he was going to try and get the first shot to me and I took it and it went in. That boosted my confidence and inspired me for the rest of the game,” said Scott Dunn. “We are a difficult team to manage for the other team when they have to play against us. You‘ve got to have someone to guard Ty, and usually they can‘t so they have to put two guys on him. Then, when we have shooters out there like myself, Garrett, and Cooper, Cole steps up to the line and he‘s got them in. Then, Luke driving, we are all playing right as a team.”
“It’s good to be back,” said Cooper Hobson about being able to play since recovering from his injury he sustained during the summer. “It was a long process to work my way back into it. I think it was close to seven months long until my first game back, but once I got back out there it all came naturally. Second chance points opportunities in the game are one of our biggest things. When you can get Garrett, who is one of our biggest crashers down there, he can get an offensive rebound put back up. It helps us out a lot.”
“We had a great night,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “I thought it was great that Scott was able to attack the basket early on. Tonight was a great team effort. We had good balance and everybody stepped up. When you look at our roster and see 6’7, 6’6, 6’5, we hope to use that to keep them away from the basket and our defense was key tonight. The last two games were close but it was good to go out on the road and fight and dig to help us a lot in the post season.”