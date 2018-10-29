The West Side Pirates advance in the state competition Saturday, Nov. 3, in Holt Arena at 11 a.m. They play McCall-Donnelly in a quarterfinal match. The game comes on the heels of a 40-6 win over the Firth Cougars last weekend in the 2A state football tournament at home.
In just five plays on their opening possession, the Pirate offense put the first seven points on the scoreboard with quarterback Stockton Brown finishing the drive on a three-yard run.
The Cougars looked to match the score as they moved the ball towards the West Side goal but Pirate Jake Moser smashed the Firth hopes with an interception on the 10-yard line.
The West Side offense struck quickly again with senior Enoch Ward breaking tackles on his way to a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Pirates on top 13-0.
The Cougar offense had no answer to the relentless West Side defense and the Pirate offense capitalized, racking up 20 more points in the first half with their air attack. Pirate quarterback Stockton Brown connected with Enoch Ward for a 19-yard TD reception, and a 57-yard TD reception.
The first half ended on a Pirate 30-yard double pass from Brown to Ryan Beckstead to, you guessed it, Enoch Ward and the Pirates took a dominating 33-0 lead at the break.
The Pirate defense flexed its strength again in the second half with #90, Riley Smith, blocking a Cougar punt attempt on the five-yard line. The offense took no time scoring from Firth’s five-yard line with Jaxon Moser punching the ball across the goal line, taking a 40-0 lead.
Pirate Dillon Robinson picked off a cougar pass to open the fourth quarter and the Pirates cruised to a victory.
The Cougars avoided a shut out scoring against the Pirates JV defense in the last play of the game.