DAYTON — The West Side Pirates (ranked fourth) took the field Friday night in a District battle with the Bear Lake Bears (ranked third in the state) for the district championship game. The Pirates denied the Bears' offense a scoring opportunity to take the match 26 to 0.
The Pirates' defensive line played solid the entire match hold the Bears on two different fourth down attempts, giving their offense opportunity and position to capitalize with 14 points of their own with a run and a touchdown reception.
Pirate Easton Henderson intercepted a Bear Lake pass in the third setting up Cage Brokens for a 39-yard reception. Blaise Brown capped off the Pirate scoring for the night with a fourth-quarter 36-yard interception and touchdown run.