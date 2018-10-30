Preston competes well at state cross country meet

The Preston cross country teams travelled to Lewiston, Idaho for the 2018 state cross country meet at the Lewiston Orchards course on the campus of Lewis and Clark state college. The weather was about as good as it gets this time of year making it a great day for running.
“The boys team ran incredible and finished just behind the defending 4A champion Idaho Falls,” said Coach Tyler Jones of their second place finish.
Idaho Falls finished first overall with 72 points. Preston was second with 92 points. Bishop Kelly third at 124, and Skyline fourth with 150 points.
Riley Reid had a great race leading the Indians with a time of 15:42 for eighth overall. Sam Jeppsen was 13th in 16:02, Josh Harrison was 20th (16:12), and all three runners earned all state honors. Edison Leffler was 26th (16:17) Garrett Hale 37th (16:36), Reynger Davidsavor 73rd (17:06), and Dawson Leffler 88th (17:25).
“The boys ran great today,” said Jones. “We had some incredible times and lots of personal bests which is great for the state meet. These kids have had an incredible season. They have really put in the work and progressed throughout the season. It’s great to bring home a trophy at the state meet. Idaho Falls is a tremendous team and we weren’t far behind them.”
The Preston girls finished eighth overall at state out of 15 teams. The girls were led by freshman Andi Bell who was 13th overall with a time of 19:22. Paige Shumway was 35th (20:09), McKinley Scott was 50th (20:36), Harley Larson was 78th (21:20), Rachel Lee 80th (21:28), Emma Johnson 82nd (21:30), and Aftyn Hale 100th (22:39).
“Last season our girls finished sixth out of six teams at district,” said Jones. “For them to finish second at district this year and then eighth at the state meet is a great accomplishment. These girls have really worked hard and improved a ton this season. We had a lot of personal bests today and they ran great today. I am really proud of the boys and the girls and what a great season they have had. We are excited for the future. Both our girls and boys teams are young and hopefully we can learn from this experience and next season come back and be in the mix again.”