Bishop Kelly hosted Preston for the much anticipated playoffs. The first quarter, Preston played with intensity and gave Bishop Kelly a fight. Hyde completed a 42-yard pass to Luke Smellie and drove the ball all the way into the red zone, but Bishop Kelly’s Dan Marlow intercepted the ball at the goal line ending the drive. On defense, Zay Davis, Hudson Nelson, and Riley Parker consistently took down the Knights’ ball and held the score at 0-0 until the second quarter.
“I feel like we fought really hard in the first half,” said Zay Davis. “By the second half they got a couple of lucky plays and we started to lose steam and then they got a couple more. By then I don’t know if saying we gave up are the right words, but we seemed to have lost morale. I feel like a lot of the reason why was because our players thought about what a lot of people had said throughout this past week, ‘Oh, it’s Bishop Kelly. We’re not as good as Bishop Kelly,’ but as you can see in the first half we were staying right with them. I think that we could have beat them if we had a bit more luck and a lot more heart.”
Preston’s defense played hard. Walter Iverson, Parker, Nelson, and Conner Shaffer would bust through the Knights’ line and take the ball down, but the Knights were able to take advantage of any error by the Indians. Bishop Kelly showed why their season record was 7-1 with their ability to run the ball to the goal line.
On offense, Cayleb Peck never gave up and continued to rush the ball, picking up yards against the Knights’ linemen who all were over six feet tall.
“For me, football is more than just football,” said senior Cayleb Peck. “My stats aren’t great. I’m not big, but I hope that my heart of the game can inspire anybody that watches me to believe that no matter how big life looks, no matter how fast, how strong, and how down you are, never, ever quit. Keep pressing on. Keep having heart, and everything will be fine in the end. That is what football is for me. It’s more of emotion and heart than it is talent or anything else.”
With a score of 41-0, Bishop Kelly walked off the field with a win that ended the season for Preston.
“The young men played really hard,” said head coach Eric Thorson. “They came up here and they definitely wanted to win and played hard. We started out good, a couple missed cues, and a few unexpected things happened. We struggled to move the ball offensively. It’s playoffs. You’ve got to be ready for everything. We are still excited for the kids being able to play up here. We are looking forward to next year, be we are thankful for the things that happened this season. These guys set the ball, they won four games, and they look forward to picking that up next year and only moving forward.”
“I should be sad, and I am, but I’m not disappointed,” said senior Brock Fuit. “It’s heartbreaking to be done playing football, but I’m not disappointed how our season went. From going to not ever making it to playoffs for almost a decade to being in the playoffs and playing against one of the toughest schools in Idaho, it is an improvement. I’m excited to see where the team will go next year and I’m pumped for them. They’ve got the talent and heart. They are going to go far next year for sure.”