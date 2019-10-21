The West Side Lady Pirates volleyball team has accomplished academic excellence and has been named the Academic State Champions for the 2A volleyball bracket.
This award is given to the varsity athletics team that achieves the highest grade-point-average in their state division. The average is determined by taking the cumulative GPAs of each player who has varsity experience — that is any player that has been played in a varsity game. These GPAs are averaged and then compared to the GPAs of the other teams of the same sport in the entire Idaho 2A division.
The Lady Pirates established their academic excellence with a 3.875 GPA. This places them not only first in the 2A division, but third in the entire state of Idaho.
“I’m super proud of them,” said head coach Melinda Royer.
Maintaining good grades and still dedicating yourself to a team can be difficult, but these girls have answered the calling.
"I'm super proud of our team for working hard both on and off the court," said senior Alyssa Crouch. "It feels really good to know our accomplishments are being noticed."
The volleyball team has certain stepped up to a challenge and have conquered it.