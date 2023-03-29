Spring sports have basically been on hold due to weather and field conditions.
Though some of the games and meets have been rescheduled, particularly against district foes, some will not be. The lack of playing time puts Preston and West Side teams behind the curve as they compete against teams such as those near Boise, who have been able to fit in more games due to less snow — but even they have had to cancel.
“The March 22 game against Malad got rescheduled to April 10,” said West Side softball Coach Lisa Wade. Hopefully, we can get that in! It’s been a different adventure having to practice in the gyms every single day! At this point we should have had 8-9 games under our belt. The girls are excited and anxious to get out on the field to practice daily. To be able learn and work scenarios in a more realistic atmosphere. We are so thankful we do have gyms to practice in! We are trying our best to make it as realistic as possible to be able to learn the game better.”
Preston High track Coach Brandon Lyon had similar thoughts.
“Cache-Box is being rescheduled for Apr 18 but the West Side meet from last week will not be,” Lyon said. “The biggest factor is just still having to practice inside for the most part. Especially for the field events, it’s hard to replicate the necessary practice inside. But the coaches have been great about adapting workouts and the athletes have been great as well continuing to work hard and adapt.”
