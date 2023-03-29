Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Spring sports have basically been on hold due to weather and field conditions.

Though some of the games and meets have been rescheduled, particularly against district foes, some will not be. The lack of playing time puts Preston and West Side teams behind the curve as they compete against teams such as those near Boise, who have been able to fit in more games due to less snow — but even they have had to cancel.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.