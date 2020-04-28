Governor Little announced on April 23rd his plans to reopen Idaho. The comprehensive plan is to open the state in a series of four stages in an ongoing effort to safely and strategically open Idaho while minimizing the spread of COVID‐19. The Governor’s announcement is laid out on his website, Idaho Rebounds, which is located at rebound.idaho.gov.
“We all have a responsibility to protect members of our community, and each stage allows us to gradually open while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) District Director.
Under Stage 1, which begins on May 1st, certain services may open provided that they can do so safely by following protocols lined out in Idaho Rebounds Guidance. Some of the protocols include: the ability to maintain six‐foot physical distancing requirements; the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for addressing ill employees.
Under the guidelines, all vulnerable populations should continue to self‐quarantine and gatherings of any size outside the home should be avoided. Non‐essential travel should be minimized and people entering Idaho, unless on essential business, are required to self‐quarantine for 14 days. “Now more than ever, we need community members to be committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID‐19,” said Mann.
Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited. Bars, nightclubs, indoor gyms, large venues (movie theaters and sporting events) and hair and nail salons shall remain closed. Restaurants may continue with takeout and delivery only and should be formulating plans to reopen. To assist restaurants in this process, SIPH has posted guidelines for reopening food establishments on their website at siphidaho.org.
Daycares (if closed), organized youth activities and camps as well as places of worship can reopen. Reopening is contingent on their ability to meet protocols set forth by Idaho Rebounds. SIPH will be posting specific guidelines for churches, day cares and youth activities for reopening on their website at www.siphidaho.org.